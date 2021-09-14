National Bankshares Cuts Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ADZN opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

