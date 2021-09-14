National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.55.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 105.59. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

