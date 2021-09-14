National Bankshares Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$192.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

