National Bankshares Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.46.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $97,295,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

