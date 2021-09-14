National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.75%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

