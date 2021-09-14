National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

