National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

