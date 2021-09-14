NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
