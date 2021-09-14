NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after acquiring an additional 329,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCR by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

