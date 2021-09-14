NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.