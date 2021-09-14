Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,464.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,331.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.