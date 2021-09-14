Nestree Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $273,382.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,751.21 or 1.00060687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

