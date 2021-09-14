Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UEPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,303. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

