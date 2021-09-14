NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

