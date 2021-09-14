NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRBO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.
