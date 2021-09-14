New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -141.82. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

