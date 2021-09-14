New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 623.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,800 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 2.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 427,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,738,984. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

