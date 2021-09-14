New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

