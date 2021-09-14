New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 98.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.