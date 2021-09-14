New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $14,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

