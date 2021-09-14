New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The RealReal by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The RealReal by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP raised its position in The RealReal by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,664 shares of company stock worth $1,599,945 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

