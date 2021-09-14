New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 878.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,541 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,896,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

