New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,237 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

