Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Newrange Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 54,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
