Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Newrange Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 54,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

