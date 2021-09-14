NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.81. 29,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

