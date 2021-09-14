Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 610 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.41. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The company has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.