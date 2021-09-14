Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 17,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,650. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

