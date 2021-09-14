Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,845.38. 9,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,714.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,422.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

