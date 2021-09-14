Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,572. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

