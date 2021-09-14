Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 279 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. 35,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.