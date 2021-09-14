Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,011. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

