Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.03. 23,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.57. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.