Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $375.72. 1,118,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

