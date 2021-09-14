Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

ACN traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $341.41. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

