Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $333,347,366 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2,866.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,755.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,461.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

