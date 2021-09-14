Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.63. 79,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

