Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.96. 48,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

