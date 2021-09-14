Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $230,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,192 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

