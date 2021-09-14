Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

