Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $22,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

