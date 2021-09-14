Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

