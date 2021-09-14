Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

