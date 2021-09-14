Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 10,237 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. 7,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,750. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

