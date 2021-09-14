nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $46.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 1,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.50. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

