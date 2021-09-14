Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,367,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $10,694,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.