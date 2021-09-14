Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.10 ($7.18) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.32 ($6.25).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

