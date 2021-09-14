NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.48

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 90596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.