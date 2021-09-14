NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Trading Up 0.6%

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.32. Approximately 387,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 515,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

