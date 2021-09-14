NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NRG Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

