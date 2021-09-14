NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.