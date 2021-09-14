Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

