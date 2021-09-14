Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully Sells 10,000 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$78.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$49.88 and a 12-month high of C$80.82. The company has a market cap of C$44.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.75.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

